SARASOTA — On the heels of Sarasota County receiving its report card from residents, the county commissions’ two top employees recently received their grades from commissioners as well.
Contracts with County Administrator Jonathan Lewis and County Attorney Rick Elbrecht — the only employees directly hired by commissioners — call for them to undergo a performance evaluation every year.
Lewis, who is in his second full year on the job, earned an overall excellent rating from three of the four commissioners. Commissioner Charles Hines gave Lewis the slightly lower mark of above average.
Hine’s lower rating than that of his colleagues came after he gave Lewis below-average and satisfactory marks in some areas of the evaluation form.
“You have my full, absolute support in what you’re doing and the way you’re leading,” Hines told Lewis. “This is now your administration and that’s where some of my ‘needs improvement’ comes from.”
In particular, Hines and Commissioner Christian Ziegler touched upon the issue of unauthorized wastewater spills that occurred largely in 2018. All commissioners have expressed frustration at various times over the summer months that senior staff at the county Utility Department hid bad news from commissioners.
Lewis himself was not aware of the issues until he received notice earlier this year that the environmental group Suncoast Waterkeepers intended to file a federal lawsuit against the county for violations of the Clean Water Act stemming from the spills.
Elbrecht, the county attorney hired this past spring, also received excellent marks from three of the four commissioners, with Commissioner Nancy Detert giving him an above-average rating. In her evaluation, Detert noted that Elbrecht’s short time in the position made it difficult to give him a deeper evaluation.
Commissioner Alan Maio failed to provide a written evaluation of both men, although in the discussion over their evaluations he had nothing but praise for both.
With positive marks in their pockets following their evaluations, Lewis and Elbrecht each receive a 3% increase in their salary for the coming year.
That brings Lewis’s salary up to $206,875.50, in addition to deferred compensation, insurance and a month’s automobile allowance calculated by the Sun after requests for this information were ignored by county officials.
The same holds true for Elbrecht. Based on his initial salary of $223,000, the Sun calculated his new salary to be $229,690, plus deferred compensation and insurance.
