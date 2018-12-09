SARASOTA — It’s that time of year when Sarasota County staff load the county commission agenda with all sorts of items that need action before the end of the year.
With the exception of Wednesday, this Tuesday is no exception with a grab bag of items awaiting final approval by commissioners.
As a presentation upon request, commissioners are being asked to approve a budget amendment and two resolutions dealing with the South County Courthouse that will allow that project to move forward in 2019.
Those items involve commissioners’ recent decision to make a slight change to the project by adding a second floor to the structure and two additional rooms that can be converted to courtrooms in the future.
Unless a commissioner requests a presentation, there will be no discussion on the item.
On the consent agenda is a lease agreement with Englewood Incubation Center Inc. to rent one of the old county-owned Deltec buildings for one year in the amount of $10. The firm has leased this space from the county since 2015.
Also on the consent agenda, commissioners have a $2.7 million contract with Ajax Paving Industries of Florida to consider. Under this contract, the firm will pave several roads in South County including four streets in Harbor Cove Mobile Home Park.
Unless a commissioner pulls these items from the agenda, there will be no discussion on them.
Commissioners will also be discussing their federal legislative program for 2019, and the county’s state and federal transportation priorities for approval by the Sarasota-Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization.
County Administrator Jonathan Lewis’ report will include an update on the requests for proposals regarding the potential privatization of the county’s bus service (Sarasota County Area Transit) and an overview of risk management, medical benefits insurance and workers’ compensation insurance funds.
Most of Tuesday afternoon will be devoted to the first public hearing on a development agreement regarding improvements to East Venice Avenue to serve the proposed Venice Regional Hospital on Jacaranda Boulevard.
On Wednesday, following the presentation of the student artwork calendar for 2019, there is only one public hearing on the agenda. That public hearing is to consider the proposed, and controversial, Siesta Promenade development at the corner of U.S. 41 and Stickney Point Road.
Commissioners will meet Tuesday in commission chambers at the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, and Wednesday in commission chambers at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota. The meetings will begin at 9 a.m. both days.
Access Sarasota TV will also televise the meetings, and the agendas are available at www.scgov.net by clicking on Meetings and Agendas under the Services A-Z tab. For more information, residents can also call the county’s Call Center at 941-861-5000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.