SARASOTA — “Mr. Chairman,” Sarasota County Attorney Steve DeMarsh said, interrupting Commissioner Charles Hines during the meeting this past Wednesday morning.
“Whoa. Did I mess that up?” Hines responded.
“No, no. That was my last item, and it’s been a pleasure to work on it for you and all the other public finance items.”
With a shake of County Administrator Jonathan Lewis’ hand and a quick word, DeMarsh rose from his seat and left the commission dais for the last time in his 27 years of service to the county.
Earlier in the morning, commissioners did a formal recognition for DeMarsh upon his retirement at the end of this month.
Hines made brief note of DeMarsh’s many accomplishments serving the county, including the financing for the Atlanta Braves stadium in North Port and the bond issue for the Legacy Trail.
Over the years, DeMarsh’s steady hand guided the county through the many acquisitions that led to the creation of the present-day county utility system besides many complex legal challenges.
“This is the part of the evolution of life, and I’m not going to say I’m happy to say this, but I don’t know how you summarize 27 years of service,” Hines said in recognition of DeMarsh. “He’s leaving the county in great shape for the future.”
“You’re one of the sharpest people I’ve ever met,” Commissioner Mike Moran added. “You take these incredibly complex situations and break it down for the county commissioners.”
“In my time I’ve been here, there’ve been five different administrations and I’ve gotten along with every one of them,” DeMarsh said. “It’s been a wonderful career. Thank you very much.”
“Where we were 27 years ago to where we are today as a quality community, you were a big part of that,” Hines said in a final comment before commissioners got down to the serious business of the day.
DeMarsh announced his upcoming retirement in early January, leading county commissioners to promote Deputy County Attorney Rick Elbrecht to be their next legal advisor later in the month.
DeMarsh came to the office of the county attorney in 1992, and became the county attorney in 2004 after former county attorney Jorge Fernandez left to accept a similar position with the city of Miami.
DeMarsh plans to become involved with one or two nonprofit organizations upon his retirement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.