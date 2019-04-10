VENICE — Faced with criticism from his fellow commissioners that his proposed resolution might create a “firestorm” that they didn’t want to be involved in as a board, Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler withdrew the proposal for the moment.
Ziegler was proposing the county adopt a policy prohibiting the adoption of sanctuary policies, saying it appeared to be a major concern of residents when he was running for election to the commission last year.
“People are concerned and ask about it when you go out there,” Ziegler said, although no one has appeared publicly before the commission to advocate for action.
Commissioner Nancy Detert was the first to voice her concerns, noting Ziegler had downplayed the potential of politics in his first proposal of the day, allowing veterans to speak to commissioners before leading them in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Calling it a “time waster,” and “a political circus,” Detert suggested waiting until the state Legislature had acted.
“I think you’re creating a firestorm where you don’t need to,” she said.
The Legislature is considering a bill that would ban sanctuary cities in the state, a top priority of state Sen. Joe Gruters from Sarasota, who also serves as chairman of the Florida Republican Party. Ziegler serves as vice chairman of the state party.
In support of his proposal, Ziegler said the county had 513 deportations from 35 different countries since Sheriff Tom Knight took office in 2009. In addition, he added that the county had 54 foreign-born arrests in custody as of Feb. 12 with 15 of those having holds for U.S. Immigration and Control.
According to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kaitlyn Perez, as of April 5, the number of inmates with ICE holds had dropped to 12.
Saying he agreed with the intent, Commission Mike Moran also called for a pause saying he’d like to hear directly from Sheriff Tom Knight.
Ziegler continued to argue in support of the proposal.
“I think this is something the public overwhelmingly supports. I think the public wants to hear where their local government stands.”
Later in the discussion he added, “I think this would help while the Legislature is in session,” which may have been the intent behind the proposal.
With Commissioners Charles Hines and Alan Maio also indicating their support for the intent yet feeling that a pause might be better suited at the moment, Ziegler agreed to withdraw the proposal.
