By Warren Richardson
Sun Correspondent
SARASOTA — In the first meeting after its annual summer break, Sarasota County commissioners made some final tweaks to the proposed budget for next year one of which will implement a new pilot program to divert offenders from the chronically overcrowded county jail.
The program, which received the full endorsement of the Criminal Justice Commission, calls for the development of a 40-bed secured residential treatment and re-entry program for three years at an annual cost of $3.8 million, plus another $500,000 to harden the facility.
Chuck Henry, director of Health and Human Services, told commissioners that First Step of Sarasota had a facility, that once hardened, could be used for the pilot program.
Calling the pilot program a “baby step,” Commissioner Chairman Charles Hines said, “This is a step between jail and release. A three-year pilot program will give us the data to see if it works. Space in the jail just can’t do it.”
Added former County Commissioner Jon Thaxton: “This is morally the correct thing to do. It’s an important step. It will be transformative for our community.”
Former chief judge of the circuit court, Judge Lee Haworth, told commissioners the program is based on a similar program in Washington County, Oregon, which he and other county officials, including Thaxton, visited 10 years ago.
According to the website, the Washington County Community Corrections Center provides a “structured residential environment” to help offenders transition back into the community. Among the many services offered are job training, mental health evaluations and treatment, and substance abuse treatment.
Haworth added that the concept had the full support of the judges.
“We’re tired of doing the same thing with bad results,” he said. “I think we can make a substantial change in the way we treat criminals.”
Hines and Haworth both noted that moving offenders with substance abuse or mental health problems out of the jail and into a treatment facility would free up space in the jail, eliminating the need to build a costly new facility.
Commissioners also authorized staff to begin the planning process for a 200-bed facility and bring that back to be included as a formal capital improvement project.
Staff was also directed to return in six months with a timeline for implementation and funding options.
Besides granting approval for the pilot program, commissioners also approved another recommendation from the Criminal Justice Commission without discussion.
That recommendation calls for the establishment of an early case resolution program at an annual operating cost of $297,684. That too will help divert offenders from incarceration in the jail.
The county’s new fiscal year begins Oct. 1. Prior to that date, county commissioners will conduct two public hearings in September on the proposed $1.3 billion budget before its formal adoption.
