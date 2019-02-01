SARASOTA — For Sarasota County Commission Chairman Charles Hines, it’s all about fairness.
Fairness to those who want to speak to commissioners during open to the public, but more so, fairness to those attending the meeting to speak during public hearings.
Thus, Tuesday, commissioners unanimously approved a change to their rules of procedure governing when people who wish to speak to commissioners about non-agenda items may do so.
That change means that for the two open to the public opportunities prior to the morning and afternoon sessions of commission meetings, commissioners will hear those persons indicating they want to speak about an item on the agenda.
Following those speakers, commissioners may, at their discretion, hear those there to speak about non-agenda items for 15 to 30 minutes. Remaining speakers at the expiration of time will be heard at the end of the day.
The change, which is a hybrid of the method used by the Manatee and Hillsborough County commissions, gives commissioners greater control of their meeting agenda.
“It’s not to stop or limit public comment,” Hines said. “It’s to deal with something that disrupts the agenda for a non-agenda item.”
The commission chair is quick to admit it doesn’t happen often, but it is becoming more frequent, adding, “…but when it does it’s extremely unfair.”
He went on to mention people who came to the meeting with their expert witnesses expecting that their item would be heard in a particular portion of the meeting.
Often, there were others who might take time to come to the meeting to speak in opposition during a public hearing.
When a large group appears to speak to commissioners about a non-agenda item, the effect is to push everything on the agenda back.
The latest incident occurred in late November when a group of 15 Siesta Key residents took to the microphone to chastise commissioners for failing to implement the two Beach Road charter amendments and instead challenge those amendments in a pending court case.
The speakers went well over the 15 minutes allotted for open to the public at the start of the commissioner’s morning session.
Asked about the amount of time given to speakers by Commissioner Nancy Detert, County Attorney Steve DeMarsh noted that state law requires the commission to give people the opportunity to speak to items on the agenda, but does not address the amount of time given those speakers.
The county gives speakers three minutes during open to the public and five minutes during public hearings.
DeMarsh went on to add that the county’s time limits have been challenged a couple of times and in each case, a circuit court judge has ruled in the county’s favor.
A resolution incorporating the change approved by commissioners Tuesday will be drafted and come back for approval by commissioners on a future consent agenda.
