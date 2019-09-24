SARASOTA — In past years the presentation of Sarasota County’s annual citizens survey would last anywhere from an hour to 90 minutes.
Not so this year, with the presentation taking only half that time.
And at the end, Sarasota County commissioners were all smiles.
“I’m liking these numbers that I see,” Commissioner Alan Maio commented at the conclusion of the presentation.
For the second year, overall satisfaction with the quality of life in the county was rated at 95 percent by survey respondents. But as in 2018, the number of respondents rating the quality of life as “excellent” continued to trend lower, while those rating it good trended upward.
And, just as it has for the past six years, growth and traffic remained the highest concerns among respondents at 29 percent. But on the flipside of those questions, 27 percent indicated that there were no serious issues facing the county.
Noting the concerns about growth and traffic, the executive summary of the report stated, “These two interrelated themes remain a central challenge for Sarasota County’s future.”
Budget priorities is also another question of interest to commissioners and county administration, and here, 46 percent of the respondents answered that they felt the county was about right.
Surprisingly, however, 30 percent indicated that they had no knowledge about the county’s budget, which 24 percent felt that the budget needed re-prioritizing.
Angela Crist, a program director with the University of South Florida who led the survey team, told commissioners that this was an area of opportunity for them to educate residents. He also said the high response of “no knowledge” may reflect the influx of new residents to the county.
In an indication the local economy is improving, 42 percent indicated that there were no stresses on their household finances. Of those reporting stresses, property taxes were mentioned most often, perhaps reflecting tax increases in the cities such as North Port since the county’s base tax rate remains the same without an increase. Additionally, increasing property values also contribute to higher property taxes.
But job training (17 percent) and workforce housing (16 percent) received the highest ratings when respondents were questioned about opportunities for the county’s economic development approach.
Questions about trust in government had to have County Administrator Jonathan Lewis satisfied, as 95 percent of respondents indicated they had a high level of trust in county government.
“What I see, or think I know, is reflected in these numbers,” Commissioner Charles Hines said. “This gives us an idea of what people are feeling.”
The opinion poll was conducted earlier this summer using a random sampling of 800 residents. Survey questions sought residents’ opinions on a variety of topics germane to the county including the economy, jobs, quality of life and services provided by the county.
This is the 28th year the county has conducted the survey through the University of South Florida, which sets benchmarks for the county, and gives county leaders an indication of trending data along with residents’ perceptions about how well the county is doing.
As is customary with the county, the actual survey and its companion executive summary will be available on the county’s website soon.
