SARASOTA — Despite a roomful of constituents opposing the notion, Sarasota County commissioners moved forward Wednesday with planned changes to their commission districts, approving two maps for advertising at a special meeting on Nov. 19. That’s when they will take a final vote on redistricting.
As he has in the past, only Commissioner Christian Ziegler opposed redistricting this year.
Wednesday’s special meeting was scheduled due to inaccuracies in the population data discovered by the public and presented to commissioners during their last meeting on the topic on Oct. 7. Commissioners then asked their consultant, Kurt Spitzer, to review his data with R.N. Collins, who told commissioners he’d discovered over 1,000 errors in the data. They also told Spitzer to consider a map submitted anonymously by a person named Smith.
Commissioners were quick to dismiss the “Smith” map Wednesday, due to disparities in population between the districts. The “Smith” map drew wide condemnation once it was revealed that Bob Waechter, a Republican insider, had submitted it.
Collins, however, told commissioners Wednesday that despite the adjustments made by Spitzer, the maps remained legally indefensible.
Collins, a community activist with a degree in economics who’s an expert in GIS mapping and statistics, told commissioners that Spitzer had grossly underestimated both the Hispanic and African-American populations in the county.
For example, Collins said, Spitzer’s estimates pegged the Hispanic population at 38,000. After his revisions, Spitzer placed that number at 32,000. Yet, the official Hispanic population according to the 2018 Bureau of Economic and Business Research is 42,000.
The Bureau of Economic and Business Research is the official data gathering organization for the state outside of the U.S. Census Bureau.
Adding that this was one of the many problems with the data, Collins said, “It’s impossible to defend these without accurate data …. You’ve not been given what you asked for. You should not proceed.”
A few of the 30 speakers from the roomful of constituents — many wearing white T-shirts with the word “rigged” in bold red letters — mentioned a legal challenge to redistricting.
The presence of a court reporter taking down the comments underscored that threat.
The public opposition on display Wednesday still did not sway commissioners as they voted to move forward with advertising the Nov. 19 public hearing.
“To me, this is about the numbers and the law,” Commissioner Charles Hines said in explanation of his support for redistricting now instead of waiting for completion of the census in 2020.
