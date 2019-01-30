SARASOTA — It took less than five minutes for Sarasota County commissioners to select their next county attorney.
During Commission Chairman Charles Hines report at Tuesday’s meeting, he raised the subject of the county attorney, a discussion tabled from the commission meeting two weeks ago.
During that meeting, Hines brought up the topic for discussion due to the planned retirement of current County Attorney Steve DeMarsh at the end of March.
While Hines wanted to have a general discussion, Commissioner Alan Maio was ready to move forward, nominating Deputy County Attorney Rick Elbrecht to replace DeMarsh.
Deputy County Attorney Karl Senkow had also expressed interest in becoming the next county attorney, and several commissioners indicated that they had already interviewed both candidates.
Commissioner Nancy Detert, however, was not prepared to move that fast.
“I delayed the vote because it wasn’t part of our agenda,” Detert said Tuesday. “I don’t like surprise votes that aren’t part of our agenda.”
Detert expressed her support for Elbrecht, adding, “I felt it was very important that they come in with a 5-0 vote to know they have the full support of the board.”
In selecting Elbrecht, commissioners also unanimously authorized Hines to begin negotiations on a contract with him.
“I’d like to thank you again for the way you considered the next county attorney and the way you treat the Office of the County Attorney,” DeMarsh said, following the unanimous vote to select Elbrecht.
“Rick is a very talented lawyer and will do a good job for you.”
Both Detert and Commissioner Christian Ziegler had expressed reservations two weeks ago, which they reiterated Tuesday, that the new county attorney be aware of his role and not act as a sixth commissioner, or dictate policy to them.
Both commissioners appeared satisfied that Elbrecht would continue to act in the manner that DeMarsh has.
Elbrecht, through a county spokesperson, declined to make a comment about his appointment, waiting instead until the conclusion of negotiations on his contract.
Elbrecht, who has been with the county attorney’s office since June 2005, has been involved in several high-profile litigation efforts on behalf of the county over the years. He is a board-certified trial attorney according to his biography, and holds the highest possible rating from Martindale Hubbell, the premier rating service for attorneys.
DeMarsh, who has served as the county attorney since 2004, announced his plans to retire earlier this month, prompting commissioners to move swiftly to select his replacement. Commissioners indicated they wanted to do so to take advantage of DeMarsh’s guidance and ensure a smooth transition.
