SARASOTA — People wanting to address the Sarasota County commissioners during their meetings may soon face a new set of rules for their comments.
During their meeting today, commissioners will consider two proposed options for changes to their rules of procedure regarding the open to the public portion of their meetings.
The possibility of changing the procedures come as a result of groups appearing at commission meetings during open to the public to bring up topics or issues not on the agenda for that particular meeting.
In many instances, these groups have taken more than the allotted time for open to the public, throwing the rest of the day’s agenda in disarray.
The latest incident occurred in late November when a group of 15 Siesta Key residents took to the microphone to chastise commissioners for failing to implement the two Beach Road charter amendments and instead challenge those amendments in a pending court case.
The speakers went well over the 15 minutes allotted for open to the public at the start of the commissioner’s morning session.
Following that episode, commissioners requested that county staff research the procedures of other jurisdictions and return with suggested fixes for consideration.
The first option suggested by staff would reserve both the 9 a.m. and the 1:30 p.m. open to the public sessions to items on the agenda only.
Other speakers wishing to address commissioners on non-agenda items would be heard at the conclusion of the day’s agenda.
This option is the one used by the Charlotte County Commission.
In the second option, commissioners would hear speakers who came to the meeting to discuss items on the agenda, followed then by speakers on non-agenda items for up to 15 or 30 minutes as directed by commissioners.
Any remaining speakers after expiration of the allotted time would be heard at the conclusion of the meeting.
Staff is also recommending that either option would be utilized by commissioners during workshops and other special meetings, and during joint meetings with other jurisdictions comments would be taken at the conclusion of these meetings.
Commissioners will meet Tuesday and Wednesday in commission chambers at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. The meetings will begin at 9 a.m. both days.
Access Sarasota TV will also televise the meetings, and the agendas are available at www.scgov.net by clicking on Meetings and Agendas under the Services A-Z tab. For more information, residents can also call the county’s Call Center at 941-861-5000.
