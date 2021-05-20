SARASOTA — When you have a roomful of interested constituents, one might expect an official board to have some discussion on the topic of interest.
Instead, after 90 minutes of public comment Wednesday evening, the Sarasota County Charter Review Board — citing its bylaws — pushed back until October any discussion of repealing the single-member district provision in the county charter.
But in fairness to the Charter Review Board members, the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting did read, “To consider a discussion on single-member districting.”
At the conclusion to the lengthy open-to-the-public section, Charter Review Board chair Joe Justice announced that there would be no discussion on the item, citing the group’s bylaws, then entertained a motion to bring it back for discussion Oct. 20.
“Voters need to remember, their greatest power is when they and only the voters in their district elect their county commissioner — not when 80% of other voters all over the county can choose their commissioner for them,” Kindra Muntz from Sarasota Alliance for Fair Elections wrote in an email.
“Don’t be fooled. Your one vote in single member districts is more powerful than five votes scattered over the county over four years. Direct accountability from your commissioner is better than lip service from five,” Muntz continued.
Consideration of the single-member district provision came before the Charter Review Board at the request of Sarasota County commissioners, who have made no secret about their animosity toward the provision.
Commissioners claim voters were confused in 2018, or didn’t understand what they were voting for in defense of trying to repeal the provision.
David Samuel echoed those thoughts in the only comment made by a board member near the conclusion of Wednesday’s meeting.
“The will of the people is important, but the need to know what you’re voting for is also important. A lot of folks didn’t know what was going on,” Samuel said.
County voters enacted the provision in 2018 with almost 60% approval. That meant in 2020, only voters in Districts 1, 3 and 5 voted in the County Commission races for their individual representatives. Previously, commission candidates had to run county-wide.
Supporters of the measure came out in force, with 36 of the 45 speakers to the podium to tell Charter Review Board members they were not confused and urged them to retain the provision.
“Commissioner Maio, if you’re listening tonight, I am not confused,” Jim Lampl, of Sarasota said, his last four words being loudly enunciated. “Commissioner Maio, I know what I voted for.”
Maio, as chairman of the Sarasota County commission, sent the letter to Justice requesting the Charter Review Board undertake a review of the provision.
Commissioners on Tuesday also requested of County Administrator Jonathan Lewis that a question about single-member districts be included in this year’s citizen survey.
Calling the measure the “worst form of voter suppression,” Jack Brill, acting chairman of the Sarasota County Republican Party said, “It’s time to have the voters decide if they like single-member districts or not.”
But proving the popularity of single-member districts, there were some Republicans who disagreed with Brill and other party leaders.
Michael Hutchison, a Republican who challenged Commissioner Mike Moran in the 2020 District 1 primary and fell 180 votes short of winning, said his race was “the best example,” of the success of single-member districts.
“What a coincidence that this came up right after the election when I came so close,” Hutchinson said.
Even when the Charter Review Board takes up the measure again in October, there still may not be a final decision. The group’s bylaws provide that it can be referred to a committee for study and recommendation to the full Charter Review Board, pushing the final decision into 2022.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.