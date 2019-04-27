SARASOTA — Sarasota County’s budget picture looks positive with revenue coming in above projections, commissioners heard.
At the mid-year point of its annual budget year, county budget officials told commissioners Wednesday the news is positive with revenues exceeding expectations and expenditures about where expected.
“Looks like we’ll be in great shape as we build the budget,” Commissioner Alan Maio commented, referring to the 2020 budget.
Revenue from all major sources, Budget Director Kim Radtke told commissioners is 6.7 percent above projections, and general fund revenue, the source of funding for most county operations, is 6.5 percent above projections.
Most of the funding for the general fund comes from property taxes, and Radtke said the county had collected 97 percent of the tax bills sent out. She added that most people pay their property taxes when the bill is received to avoid penalties.
The one downside in revenues was with the tourist development tax which was 4 percent lower than the projected amount. But reports on those collections run two months behind, and the lower revenues could also reflect the situation with red tide last year.
Turning to the expenditure side of the picture, Radtke told commissioners that overall expenditures were at 34 percent of the budgeted amount, while general fund expenditures were slightly higher at 42 percent of what was budgeted.
She explained that the lower expenditures varied due to a number of factors. For example, she said, Parks and Recreation expenditures tend to be higher in the summer months than the winter.
“Overall, the projections are where we thought they’d be,” Radtke summed up.
As part of its budget practices, county administration always schedules a mid-year budget update for commissioners so they know the budget picture for the current fiscal year before their annual budget workshops in June.
Continuing to paint the positive news about the county’s financial situation, Maio asked, as he always does in every budget meeting, the amount of total reserves the county held.
Radtke said it was $170 million.
“Anyone that tells you we’re going bankrupt, we’re not. Anyone that tells you our credit rating is bad, it’s not,” Maio said.
Commission Chairman Charles Hines credited the hard work of a lot of people over the past five or six years for the county’s “good financial footing” along with the high ratings from the credit rating agencies.
Then he added, “And we still have the second lowest millage rate in the state.”
