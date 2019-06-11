SARASOTA — For the fifth year, Sarasota County is hosting its Seagrass Survey in an attempt to bring the importance of the plants to the forefront of the community mind.
County officials are calling it a “free, fun and family friendly event” set for Saturday. It will give a hands-on chance to learn about seagrass habitats of the region up close, it said in a news release.
It starts at Sarasota Sailing Squadron, 1717 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota with sign-in between 7:30-8 a.m., training from 8-9 a.m.; data collection from 9 a.m.-noon; lunch from noon-1 p.m. and a festival for participants, including music and games, from noon-2 p.m.
“Registered volunteers will take to the waters in and around Sarasota Bay to count and identify seagrass species, in an effort to collect data for the county’s Seagrass Monitoring Program,” the county said in a news release.
Registration is required, although no previous experience is necessary, the county said.
“The Seagrass Survey celebrates Sarasota County’s commitment to protecting its water resources and focuses on increasing awareness of the economic and environmental value of seagrass habitat,” the county said. “Seagrasses provide food and shelter to many marine species. They are one of the most productive ecosystems in the world.”
About “70% of Florida’s fisheries species, including scallops, crabs, shrimp, grouper and snapper, spend part of their lives in seagrass beds,” the county added.
To register or for more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.