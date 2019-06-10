NORTH PORT — If you’ve ever sat in traffic on a clogged Interstate 75 and thought “I know what would fix this,” here’s your chance to let officials know.
The Transform Tomorrow 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan General Survey is seeking the input of Sarasota and Manatee county residents.
“Feedback from the public will help the Sarasota/Manatee MPO understand the community’s transportation concerns, needs and desires,” according to a news release. “It will help the MPO understand attitudes toward potential solutions and how those solutions should be prioritized.”
The MPO updates the plan every five years, it noted, in an attempt to account for “geographic shifts in local demographics and changes to location of economic activities,” including employment and consumer habits, it said.
“The purpose of the 2045 LRTP is to develop future transportation facilities in Sarasota and Manatee counties,” it said. “The LRTP must consider the full complement of transportation modes – roads, bicycles, pedestrians, trails, transit, parking, railroads and airports. The plan includes at least 20 years and must be updated every five years. The 2045 LRTP must include robust public involvement to shape the final plan.”
A link to the survey is https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/4922410/Transform-Tomorrow-General-Survey.
The planning also has social media presence by following it on Facebook or Twitter at @transform2045 and, on Twitter, @transformtomor1.
