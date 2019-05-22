SARASOTA — The political temperature in Sarasota County increased by several degrees Wednesday.
The Republican-dominated Sarasota County Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to proceed with redistricting this year to change the boundaries of their individual districts despite being urged not to do so.
“Do not spend one more dime, one more second on this,” Debra Schyuinck, of Venice, told commissioners before the vote during the public portion of the meeting.
“You’re rushing into this instead of waiting for the 2020 census,” added Suzette Bryan, the secretary of the Sarasota Alliance for Fair Elections. “This should be a careful, studious process using the census.”
Only one person, Jack Brill, the acting chairman of the Sarasota County Republican Party, appeared, telling commissioners redistricting was necessary as their districts were not balanced in terms of population.
Commissioner Nancy Detert, who first raised the notion in February, said she felt that with the change to single-member districts for the 2020 general election redistricting was necessary.
At the time, she said she had a feeling based upon the number of registered voters in each district that the districts were not equal in population.
Commissioner Alan Maio agreed.
“I think redistricting at this time is appropriate,” Maio said. Then pointing to the change to the single-member districts in effect for 2020, Maio added, “It’s even more important that the districts be as close in size as possible.
Commissioners last discussed redistricting during their May 8 meeting and requested that staff, using a county software program, perform, take a quick dive into current population estimates.
That research, according to county documents, indicated that District 2 had the lowest population at 79,915 people, with District 5 having the highest population at 87, 525 people.
The other three districts had population estimates between 80,700 and 87,100 people.
“This is our job,” Commission Chairman Charles Hines said. “Why wait? There is a legitimate source to get the (population) numbers.”
Despite their justifications, critics have charged that the move to redistrict this year is politically motivated with Republicans trying to maintain their control of the County Commission.
No Democrat has been elected to the commission in over two decades, but party leaders see an opportunity now with single-member districts to pick up at least one seat on the commission.
That seat most likely would be the one occupied by Commissioner Mike Moran whose northern Sarasota district has the highest number of registered Democrats in the county.
With the affirmative vote, County Administrator Jonathan Lewis will hire a consultant to help staff refine the population data and prepare a timeline for commissioners to move forward with the process.
By Florida law, redistricting can only occur in odd-numbered years.
