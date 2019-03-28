NORTH PORT - North Port residents with unpaid Sarasota County property taxes for 2018 have until Sunday night to pay them online or until Monday to pay them in person.
Sarasota County Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates urged taxpayers to "advantage of the various payment options and avoid additional charges before taxes become delinquent," according to a news release.
“The quickest and easiest way to pay is at www.SarasotaTaxCollector.com. After the online payment is complete, a receipt can be printed immediately,” Ford-Coates said in the news release.
Payments online need to be completed by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 31.
However, officials noted, with the final day ending on a weekend, taxpayers have an extra day - Monday - to turn in their payments in person, if that's a decision they make.
Payments will be accepted in the tax collector's offices in North Port, Venice and Sarasota until 5 p.m. Monday
In North Port, customers can pay at the drop box between 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, April 1 inside the Supervisor of Elections Office in Biscayne Plaza. Payment at that office will only be accepted by check.
Otherwise, payments postmarked by Saturday, March 30 can be mailed to 101 S. Washington Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34236-6993.
"The penalty for missing the deadline is no small matter," the office said. "Accounts unpaid as of May 1 are charged additional fees and are advertised in a local newspaper. If the taxes remain unpaid, the amount due will increase substantially on June 1," the news release said.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/SarasotaTaxCollector.
