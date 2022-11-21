Green slime layers standing water in front of a North Port Estates home after Hurricane Ian. Mosquitos lay eggs in stagnant water. Female mosquitoes live for about three weeks and can lay 100 eggs at a time.
SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Health Department has reported a human case of West Nile virus.
The person with the disease “reported initial onset of symptoms in late September and was recently confirmed to be West Nile virus,” health officials posted at www.scgov.net.
Most people don’t develop any symptoms if they contract West Nile virus, according to the health department.
However, 1-in-5 can experience headache, body ache, joint pain, diarrhea or rash.
Severe illness can occur in people of any age, but people 60 and older are at greater risk. Symptoms of severe illness include high fever, neck stiffness, tremors, muscle weakness and vision loss.
The virus is usually contracted after a person is bitten by a diseased mosquito. Mosquito control districts use sentinel chickens in cages throughout Sarasota County to monitor disease or increased activity of disease.
Each week, chickens are tested for diseases including zika, West Nile virus, malaria, St. Louis encephalitis that can be harmful to adults, dogs and horses.
Since July, 44 of the county’s sentinel chickens tested positive for West Nile virus.
Sarasota County has been under a mosquito-borne illness advisory since August.
In addition to the West Nile virus, there were three cases of St. Louis encephalitis and one flavivirus in chickens since July. A horse in Englewood tested positive for West Nile virus last month. There were four cases of internationally acquired cases of dengue reported in September in Sarasota County.
Sarasota County is second in the state for West Nile virus detection in chickens. Lee County is the first with 60 cases of diseased chickens, but none in humans. Charlotte County, which has 17 infected chickens, is also under the same mosquito borne illness advisory with one reported case of flavivirus.
After Hurricane Ian hit, Charlotte County Health Department Director Joe Pepe gave away a larvicide called Mosquito Dunks for standing water near homes. It controls mosquito larvae for 10 to 30 days.
Sarasota County provided the Dunks to its mosquito management employees “who will incorporate them into their prevention work throughout Sarasota County,” according to Sarasota County Health Department Director Chuck Henry.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.