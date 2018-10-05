SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board spent Tuesday celebrating its Five Star schools during its regular board meeting.
The award is presented annually and recognizes schools that have demonstrated in-depth community involvement.
The award requires schools to apply and put together a package showing their involvement within the community.
On Tuesday, 18 schools were recognized. Of those, five are in North Port, two in Venice and one in Englewood.
Venice Elementary has received the award every year since 1994. Glenallen Elementary has received the award for the last 20 years.
The awards were presented by Lyndsey Cantees, community involvement coordinator for Sarasota County Schools. Cantees said the requirements to receive an award are rigorous and schools must meet 100 percent of the criteria in five different areas to qualify.
Those five areas are community and business partnerships, family involvement, volunteerism, student community service and student advisory council.
Following the presentation, the School Board voted on several items of new business.
Two of the items were job descriptions for the accountant department.
Board member Caroline Zucker asked for clarification on the descriptions because she was unsure if the district was hiring new people or just making changes.
The two descriptions were for accountants. Assistant Superintendent for Finance Mitsi Corcoran said the jobs needed to be filled, but the original job descriptions do not mention they handle payroll exclusively.
The board approved the job descriptions unanimously. Following the job descriptions the board also approved to pay attorney’s fees for a member of the financial advisory committee. The total cost of the attorneys fees was $2,784.25.
The board approved the item unanimously. Along with the evening meeting, the board also held a policy review workshop.
The board has been reviewing its policy handbook since the fall 2017, and have been reviewing chapters to make updates.
During the workshop the board reviewed two chapters. Both chapters had edits done to update statues and language.
The biggest discussion was on Chapter Six, which deals with human resources. The board discussed how to handle nepotism at the district.
Nepotism is handled as having two supervisors separating family members or couples who work in the district. Superintendent Todd Bowden explained if one family member is an executive director and another is teacher, there should be two other directors or supervisors separating them.
Bowden said a family members should not be supervisors to each other. Board member Eric Robinson felt the divide should be greater or have couples not work in the same department.
In Chapter Three, the board held discussion on changes — mainly updating statues and clarifying language.
The Sarasota County School Board will meet at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 16 for its monthly workshop, followed by its 3 p.m. meeting in the board chambers, 1980 Landings Blvd., Sarasota.
Meetings are broadcast on The Education Channel, Comcast channel 20 and Frontier channel 33. Meetings are also streamed on the district’s website www.sarasotacountyschools.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.