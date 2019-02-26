SARASOTA — The deadline for Sarasota County School Choice applications is fast approaching for parents and guardians.
All applications must be submitted by March 4 for the 2019-20 school year.
School Choice allows parents and guardians residing anywhere in Florida to send their children to public schools outside of their local school district.
Potential students cannot be subject to a current expulsion or suspension.
Parents will be notified of choice assignments in April and will be responsible for providing transportation.
Available seats at some schools may be limited to certain grade levels if those schools are near enrollment capacity.
To view the complete list of schools participating in school choice, visit www.SarasotaCountySchools.net.
