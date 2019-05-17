NORTH PORT — Students attending Imagine School at North Port lined up in the cafeteria, placing different lunch options on their tray, only to have their meal taken away and switched with a cheese sandwich.
But they aren’t alone.
Children with empty lunch accounts are being denied hot meals at schools districtwide.
Parents have been notified via text and email that students with outstanding balances will receive cheese sandwich meals.
Kristina Stoltzfus, parent and cheerleading coach at Imagine School at North Port, said she was frustrated to learn that her third-grade son was given a cheese sandwich in front of his peers.
She said it put her son in a position to be embarrassed, adding that district employees shouldn’t talk to children about their parents’ finances.
“You can’t secure a financial obligation through a child,” Stoltzfus said. “They’re making kids responsible for something they’re not capable of being responsible of.”
School Board member Eric Robinson argued the district must collect payment from parents.
“What are we supposed to do so when somebody doesn’t pay and have money in their account?” Robinson said. “I understand that it’s embarrassing for the child, but we can’t have people not paying for the food. If one person doesn’t pay, then 800 people don’t pay.”
He noted that parents should ensure that their children have enough money in their account, adding that parents who can’t afford to pay for their child’s lunch could be eligible for free and reduced lunch.
Robinson also emphasized the fact that all students are fed regardless of their account balance. Students who receive cheese sandwiches are also provided with milk and a side of fruits and vegetables.
But some children still leave the lunch line crying, while others avoid standing in line altogether.
“It’s shameful and it’s embarrassing for them, especially for some of these kids who won’t even raise their hands in class,” Stoltzfus said. “There are teachers paying out of their own pocket, so that the children don’t have to go through this.”
Stoltzfus noted that nearly 20 cheese sandwiches are given to students at the charter school every day. She, and other parents, raised more than $380 to cover these students’ lunches for the rest of the school year.
Aleischa Coover, principal of the school’s elementary campus, said it’s difficult to witness the young students feel upset, but acknowledged that the district’s lunch debt needs to be paid.
“We never want to make students feel like that,” Coover said. “I think it’s an important issue that needs to be discussed because it is out of the students control and they are the ones that are affected.”
