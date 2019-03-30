SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School District has posted its annual climate survey to collect student, parent and staff feedback on curriculum, communication, parent involvement and school safety.

The survey, available through April 9, measures the perceptions, opinions and feelings related to the environment at a specific school, workplace or department, according to a district news release.

The information gathered helps the district identify systems and practices that are going well, as well as areas that could benefit from a reevaluated approach, the release said.

All survey responses are anonymous.

To access the survey, visit www.sarasota countyschools.net/climatesurvey.

