SARASOTA -- The Sarasota County School Board will vote on a new policy Tuesday that would further restrict cellphone use on school campuses.
Board members will first discuss the policy at a 10:30 a.m. workshop in the Board Chambers at 1980 Landings Blvd. in Sarasota. They will then make their decision at a 3 p.m. meeting.
The policy adds more restrictions to the district's current rule, which states that cellphones should be turned off and put away during school hours.
Students will be allowed to have cellphones under the following conditions:
- Elementary students will have devices silenced and put away at all times. They will not be asked to use personal devices for instructional purposes.
- Middle school students will have devices silenced and put away except when under the supervision of a staff member for use during specific class instruction.
- High school students will have devices silenced and put away except during transitions, lunch periods and during specific class instruction, provided the students are supervised.
- If a middle or high school staff member allows personal electronic devices for instructional purposes, they will also provide alternate school device options.
- Students may not use a cellphone or other electronic devices during testing. Students found in possession of any devices will have their test invalidated.
- Students may not use electronic devices on school property or at a school-sponsored activity to access or view inappropriate websites, including those that are blocked to students at school.
While the district will not consider a ban on cellphones, the idea had been proposed by School Board member Bridget Ziegler at a January workshop, which led to much discussion on changing the current policy.
Ziegler said a number of teachers found that the devices caused a disruption in class, and supported eliminating the use of cellphones.
But several other board members pointed out that many parents were concerned about the safety of their children and wanted to be able to contact them during an emergency.
The new policy was drafted after the district obtained public input.
Parents, teachers and community members will have another opportunity to weigh in on the changes during public comment at the board meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.