SARASOTA — Sarasota County School Board members debated whether to adopt new textbooks for next year — some suggesting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan for new education standards may affect textbook selection.
“I don’t want to spend a bunch of money on a textbook and then (be) told that we need to buy new textbooks to replace the old textbooks,” said School Board member Eric Robinson. “My concern is I don’t want to waste any money, so should we continue on this process or should we put it on hold and use the textbooks we have now until we find out what’s going on with the executive order.”
DeSantis announced an executive order last week to end the Common Core education standards, which determine what K-12 students should learn in language arts and math by the end of each grade level.
DeSantis asked Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to spend a year creating new curriculum standards, which would be presented to the Legislature for the 2020 session.
“I have heard parents from across the state loud and clear and they all agree that it is time to finally end Common Core,” Desantis said in a statement.
Desantis also said the new standards should increase civic education.
School Board member Bridget Ziegler questioned whether the board should hold off on adopting the textbooks.
School Board chairwoman Jane Goodwin said changes would not take effect for at least two or three years, and by then the textbooks would become “almost obselete.”
The textbooks would be adopted for five years.
“I think it’s important to note, because there is a whole process, we’re in a good position right now actually with the pending changes,” Ziegler said.
The board ultimately agreed to adopt new textbooks covering kindergarten through fifth-grade science and sixth through 12th-grade social studies.
Superintendent Todd Bowden noted that the board has not yet made the decision to buy the textbooks.
