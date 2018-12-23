NORTH PORT — Graduation rates in Sarasota County Schools continue to rise, with the district remaining above the state average.
In the 2017-18 school year Sarasota County Schools saw 89.8 percent of its students graduate, a 4.1 percent increase. The district continues to be above the state average of 86.1 percent — Charlotte County is now above the state average at 87.6 percent.
The Florida Department of Education calculates the graduation rate for cohorts of students who complete all four years and receive a high school diploma. Students who receive a general equivalency diploma, as well as special diplomas are not counted.
The district credits this rise in graduation rate in its intervention programs and working with students to make sure they reach graduation.
Dawn Clayton, supervisor of alternative education, discipline and drop out prevention, said that changes in testing as well as identifying students early who may drop out are critical.
“Monitoring help us understand individual students and trends,” Clayton said.
She further explained it allows the district to identify students from different backgrounds who may need additional help with the curriculum.
“Kids may drop out mentally, before they drop out,” she said.
The district also works with teachers and counselors to ensure that students are getting the help they need.
In a press release from the district, Stephen Cantees, the executive director of secondary schools, said the district has to credit school staff who have worked to prevent students from dropping out of school. Clayton says that the district would like to see a steady increase for the next school year.
“We’re really happy with the 4 percent increase,” Clayton said.
