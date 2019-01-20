SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Schools Police Department will hire about 25 new officers next year to cover all county schools, Chief Tim Enos said.
An update on the schools police department was presented at the 11th annual Convocation of Governments Friday morning at the Suncoast Technical College in Sarasota.
The Sarasota County School Board created its own police force to improve security following the Parkland school shooting, which ended the lives of 17 people.
Many officers have come forward to apply for the schools police department because of what happened in Parkland, Enos said.
“They’re committed to school safety and security and we know that our youth is the promise of tomorrow and they want to be able to come in because they think that they can use their skills that they’ve received at other agencies to be able to use them to help Sarasota County,” Enos said.
Superintendent Todd Bowden said the board has opted not to participate in the Coach Aaron Feis School Guardian Program, which allows certain district employees to carry concealed weapons on campus. Only sworn law enforcement officers will be in possession of handguns on campus, Bowden said.
The board has allowed its charter school partners to make that decision independently.
Board Member Shirley Brown said she applauded Bowden for going forward with police force in the face of opposition.
On Dec. 14, the schools police department had its first district-wide lockdown.
Enos said the department sought to ensure everyone in the classroom knew where their safe corner was and that it was out of view from the door or window.
He responded to a question about whether the district requires the safe corner to be clear of any obstructions, saying a video was sent to all staff informing them that they had to move their furniture, desk or anything else to make sure they had no line of sight from the window.
It is also mandatory for doors and windows to be covered at all times.
The Convocation of Governments is an annual meeting where local government officials provide an update on major city and county issues.
Officials also recognize recent achievements and discuss future goals.
