SARASOTA - The Sarasota County Schools Police Department will staff every district school, except for Venice Elementary and Venice High next year.
The district will hire an additional 20 school resource officers to staff the schools, taking over from local law enforcement agencies who currently have its officers at nearly all the district's middle and high schools.
The Venice Police Department requested to maintain its officers at the two Venice schools, said Police Chief Tim Enos. Enos provided the board with an update on safety and security at a workshop Tuesday.
Although the district's internal police force will take over nearly all its schools, the department will still defer to local law enforcement agencies to investigate felony crimes such as sexual assault.
The total number of school resource officers will increase to 48 with the addition of the new hires. The district will also add two new lieutenants, three sergeants and one records custodian.
The district will also purchase five new Ford Explorers. Other major purchases include a panic button, bullet-resistant glass and a single-point-of-entry system. The district will also add a property and evidence room and is looking into buying window film to place on all classroom door windows.
North Port High School is expected to be the last school to get security upgrades. The district plans to have upgrades completed by early June.
The school district will also use a new monitoring system called Social Sentinel to track social media posts threatening violence. School personnel will be notified about posts that mention plans to bring a weapon on campus or self-harm.
Superintendent Todd Bowden said students will still be encouraged to report any suspicious activity they see online.
"It does not replace the need to 'see something, say something,'" Bowden said. "We're not saying we have Social Sentinel now so you don't have to tell us what you saw on social media, we got it."
"If you see something you still need to report it," he added. "We're still going to get reports from FortifyFL. It's another layer of security and hopefully between the two less things get through that don't get reported, but one does not replace the other."
The district will also purchase Rave Mutualink, a panic button app that alerts police of an active shooter. The app can be programmed to send an alert to all staff members and administrators. It will also show location.
The app can also be programmed to send medical alerts to nurses, school resource officers and administrators.
