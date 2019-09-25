NORTH PORT — The Sarasota County School Board is expected to allocate $7.79 million to Title I schools for the 2019-20 academic year.
Title I funding is distributed to schools based on the number of students receiving free and reduced-price lunch. The federal funding goes toward improving the academic achievement of low-income students.
There are five public elementary schools scattered throughout North Port. Four of them are eligible to receive Title I funding.
The Sun has compiled a list detailing how much money the district plans to allocate to each school this year.
• Glenallen Elementary School is projected to receive $613,760 in Title I dollars. The school has a total of 548 students, or 79.9%, who qualify for free and reduced-price lunch.
• Lamarque Elementary School is expected to secure $648,480. The school has a total of 579 students, or 68.5%, who meet eligibility requirements for the school meal program.
• Atwater Elementary School is estimated to obtain $507,360 in federal funding. The school has a total of 453 students, or 67.6%, who qualify for free and reduced-price lunch.
• Cranberry Elementary School is projected to acquire $370,760. The school has a total of 403 students, or 58.6%, who meet eligibility requirements for the school meal program.
Numbers will be finalized sometime next month, district officials said.
Each school must create a plan that details how their Title I allocation will be used to address the needs of its student body.
Last year, a majority of the district’s Title I dollars — 77.9% —supported supplemental instruction, which includes salaries and benefits for school-based guidance counselors, intervention teachers and home school liaisons.
Funding was also used for materials and supplies, in addition to homeless student services.
This year, one North Port elementary school plans to use the federal funding to add new teaching positions, and provide more learning opportunities for students outside the classroom.
At Lamarque Elementary School, the new teachers will provide small-group instruction to students who need help with reading and math.
The school will also continue to fund after-school programs that give struggling students an opportunity to receive additional instruction on core subjects.
One of the programs, S.A.I.L.S., provides small-group reading instruction to first- and second-grade students. Another program, Explorers, provides targeted instruction to third, fourth and fifth grade students who scored below math proficiency levels on the Florida Standards Assessments.
The school will also focus on integrating social and emotional learning into its classrooms this year. School administrators hope it will help instill confidence in struggling students who may be experiencing trauma at home.
“Adverse experiences can affect students in the classroom,” said Troy Thompson, principal at Lamarque Elementary. “Students aren’t ready to learn if they’re not feeling safe at home.”
