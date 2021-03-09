SARASOTA — There are some new rules set for high school seniors who wish to attend 2021 prom in Sarasota County.
First of all — there will be no dancing.
Craig Maniglia, director of communications and community relations for Sarasota County Schools, said proms can happen this year, but each high school principal was advised to consider the layout of the venue and seating arrangements.
"Social distancing will be adhered to and masks will be worn," Maniglia said. "Students would be grouped in pods and a seating chart would be developed so that in the event a student is positive the entire group in attendance would not have to be quarantined."
Games will be permitted with social distancing guidelines in place.
Schools can choose the venue, dress, format and additional safety precautions such as temp checks, Maniglia said.
Only seniors attending the individual school may take part in the event.
School districts in Sarasota and Charlotte counties canceled all proms and live group graduation ceremonies in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some parents groups planned graduation programs that students could attend, and a few, like Port Charlotte High parents, had proms that weren't connected to the schools.
This year, Charlotte County Schools has said no to proms.
Parents and students at Lemon Bay High, Port Charlotte High and Charlotte High are planning for dances not connected with the schools.
