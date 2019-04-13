SARASOTA — Many Sarasota County students will head to work with their parents on Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day later this month.
The Sarasota County School District will celebrate the national event on April 25.
“We want our students to be excited about their futures and this initiative enables them to get a behind-the-scenes look at potential workplaces and careers of interest to them,” the district said in a news release.
The event introduces students in grades 3-12 to business and commerce, allows them to observe men and women in a variety of roles and responsibilities and reinforces the importance of teamwork and diversity in the workplace, according to the release.
Children will have the opportunity to shadow parents or guardians at their workplace, interview managers or engage in presentations provided by employers.
Student participation will be counted as an excused absence if the parent or guardian employer signs a district-approved permission form, and the form is returned to the student’s school on his or her next attendance day, the release said.
The event potentially impacts all traditional elementary, middle and high school campuses in Sarasota County.
