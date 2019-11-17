SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board will consider a mutual separation agreement Tuesday, which would terminate the superintendent’s employment with the district.
Calls for Superintendent Todd Bowden’s resignation began soon after an investigative report revealed that he had failed to respond to sexual harassment allegations brought against former Chief Operating Officer Jeff Maultsby.
Maultsby’s administrative assistant, Cheraina Bonner, would accuse him of sending her sexually suggestive text messages and creating a hostile work environment, all of which was confirmed in the report.
The board will consider firing Bowden at a 3 p.m. meeting in board chambers, 1980 Landings Blvd. in Sarasota.
If the board approves the mutual separation agreement, Bowden’s tenure with the district will end Dec. 31. The board would then select an interim superintendent.
The agreement states Bowden would be placed on paid leave until the end of the year. Starting in January 2020, the district would pay him 20 weeks salary, any unused leave time, plus $65,523 in legal fees.
The board will also discuss who will serve as interim superintendent. School Board member Eric Robinson previously told the Sun he believed former superintendent Lori White should take on the role, noting she would help restore public confidence in the district.
Bowden’s potential departure from the district won’t be the last change taking effect this year.
Fifteen minutes before the 3 p.m. meeting, the board will convene to select a new chair and vice chair to serve for the 2019-20 school year.
Jane Goodwin served as chair this past school year, alongside Caroline Zucker, who served as vice chair. Both will still remain on the board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.