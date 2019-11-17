Todd Bowden

Superintendent Todd Bowden at a Sarasota County School Board meeting in February.

 SUN PHOTO BY VICTORIA VILLANUEVA-MARQUEZ

SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board will consider a mutual separation agreement Tuesday, which would terminate the superintendent’s employment with the district.

Calls for Superintendent Todd Bowden’s resignation began soon after an investigative report revealed that he had failed to respond to sexual harassment allegations brought against former Chief Operating Officer Jeff Maultsby.

Maultsby’s administrative assistant, Cheraina Bonner, would accuse him of sending her sexually suggestive text messages and creating a hostile work environment, all of which was confirmed in the report.

The board will consider firing Bowden at a 3 p.m. meeting in board chambers, 1980 Landings Blvd. in Sarasota.

If the board approves the mutual separation agreement, Bowden’s tenure with the district will end Dec. 31. The board would then select an interim superintendent.

The agreement states Bowden would be placed on paid leave until the end of the year. Starting in January 2020, the district would pay him 20 weeks salary, any unused leave time, plus $65,523 in legal fees.

The board will also discuss who will serve as interim superintendent. School Board member Eric Robinson previously told the Sun he believed former superintendent Lori White should take on the role, noting she would help restore public confidence in the district.

Bowden’s potential departure from the district won’t be the last change taking effect this year.

Fifteen minutes before the 3 p.m. meeting, the board will convene to select a new chair and vice chair to serve for the 2019-20 school year.

Jane Goodwin served as chair this past school year, alongside Caroline Zucker, who served as vice chair. Both will still remain on the board.

