SARASOTA – During the Sarasota County School Board meeting Thursday, the board announced it will give an update on the schools’ police department at an upcoming public session.
The board will review a 439-page report provided by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission.
It will hold a public session with its Safety and Security Department to provide the public with details about how it will proceed.
The board created its own police force to improve security following the Parkland school shooting, which left 17 people dead.
The report will also be reviewed by the legislature and legislation will be considered this year in session.
A date for the public session has not been announced. According to district spokeswoman Kelsey Whealy, it is expected to take place in February.
A private session will be held to discuss details that cannot be released to the public for security reasons.
The board will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22 for its monthly workshop, followed by its 3 p.m. board meeting in the Board Chambers at 1980 Landings Blvd. in Sarasota.
Meetings and workshops are broadcast live on The Education Channel available on Comcast channel 20 and Frontier channel 33, and online on the district’s website www.sarasota countyschools.net.
