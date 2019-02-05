SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board will meet tonight to consider adoption of instructional materials for science and social studies.
The district’s Textbook Adoption Committee has recommended instructional materials covering kindergarten through fifth-grade science and sixth- through 12th-grade social studies.
If approved, the instructional materials will be adopted for a period of five years.
Public online access to the instructional materials is available on the district Instructional Materials and Library Services webpage.
The board will meet at 4 p.m. for its monthly work session, followed by its 6:30 p.m. board meeting in the Board Chambers at 1980 Landings Blvd, in Sarasota.
During the work session, the board will review its policies, including a proposal to ban cellphone use in schools, which was first discussed in a work session last month.
Meetings and work sessions are broadcast live on The Education Channel available on Comcast channel 20 and Frontier channel 33, and on the district’s website at www.sarasota countyschools.net.
