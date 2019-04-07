SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School District has partnered with Sprint to offer wireless hotspots to more than 850 low-income students who do not have internet access at home.
The district was selected to participate in Sprint’s 1Million Project, a national initiative providing one million low-income high school students with free high-speed internet to help them complete online homework assignments at home, according to a district news release.
“We are so thankful to be a part of this initiative,” said Laura Kingsley, assistant superintendent and chief academic officer. “It is vital for our students to have access to resources that will help them succeed because we want learning and discovery to be a lifelong pursuit for all our students.”
In May, the district will begin the survey process to identify which students will be offered a free Wi-Fi hotspot through the grant.
Hotspots are expected to be distributed to students in August, prior to the start of the new school year.
The district intends to focus on rising eighth graders, as their hotspot will remain in their possession throughout high school and graduation, the release said.
Students in need might also receive free wireless devices through the program in subsequent years.
