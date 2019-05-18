SARASOTA —Sarasota County Schools will provide free breakfast and lunch throughout the summer months to families who depend on school meals to feed their children.
The school district is partnering with All Faiths Food Bank to connect families with resources, and help them gain long-term food security.
The district has offered the summer eating program for more than 20 years. Through its partnerships with All Faiths Food Bank and similar organizations, the district has helped feed thousands of families each summer.
The schools listed below will serve free breakfast and lunch to children ages 18 and under starting July 3 through July 18. Parents should note all schools will be closed from July 1 through July 5.
- Atwater Elementary School will serve breakfast from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Cranberry Elementary School will serve breakfast from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11
a.m. to 12:15 p.m
- Glenallen Elementary School will serve breakfast from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Heron Creek Middle School will serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from
11 a.m. to 11:30
- a.m.
- Lamarqu
e Elementary School will serve breakfast from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
