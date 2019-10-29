SchoolPortal

SARASOTA ⁠— The Sarasota County School District has announced that first quarter report cards are now available online.

Parents can use their phone, tablet or computer to access their student’s grades on the district's website, www.sarasotacountyschools.net

After visiting the site, parents should click on the “Parents and Students” section, and then again on the Family Access Portal login.

The district strongly encourages parents and guardians to create an account, noting that it helps keep them up-to-date with student attendance, assignment grades and other important information.

But for those who do not have one, a paper copy of the report card will be sent home on Nov. 1. Parents with questions should contact their child’s school.

