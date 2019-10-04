VENICE — Sarasota County students celebrated Manufacturing Day Friday with a trip to PGT Innovations — one of Florida's leading window and door manufacturers.
Students from four different high schools stepped off a school bus in Venice around 10:15 a.m., and made their way through the company's front doors.
Some of the teens came from Pine View and Venice High, while others came from Riverview High and Suncoast Polytechnical High. All the students, however, are involved in the Career and Technical Education program at their schools.
PGT Innovations was one of thousands of companies and educational institutions that opened their doors to students on Manufacturing Day, an annual event meant to help students understand modern manufacturing careers.
Students broke off into groups of about 10, trekking through the company's long corridors during a tour of the facility. Along the way, the teens stopped to witness several window and door demonstrations.
Some of the products, they learned, were even hurricane-resistant — protecting homeowners from severe damage.
The tour gave students the opportunity to interact with industry professionals, and get a sense of a typical day in their career.
For a group of Pine View students, Autodesk Inventor is the computer-aided design program their teacher has asked them to use in class. But the teens would soon discover that the program is also used by employees at PGT Innovations.
"To know that these professionals are using the same program is inspiring," said Sahil Agarwal, a 15-year-old sophomore. "Because I know that the same tools that I'm using are used to make products that are saving lives."
Max Banach, a 16-year-old junior, agreed, noting that he, too, was impressed with the company's use of the program.
"It's really cool to see how the stuff we learn in class is being applied in the workforce," he said. "Most of the stuff we learn in school, we might not see again later in life, but it's really cool to see, 'Oh, people are really using this stuff.'"
