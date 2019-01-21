SARASOTA — A late-December development approval by the Sarasota County commissioners now faces a legal challenge.
Sura Kochman, a resident of Pine Shore Estates near the busy U.S. 41 and Stickney Point Road intersection, filed a lawsuit on Jan. 11 in the Twelfth Circuit Court challenging the commissioners approval of Benderson Development’s proposed Siesta Promenades project.
Kochman’s legal challenge to the project alleges that commissioners committed several errors in granting approval to the project during a Dec. 27 meeting.
Benderson gained commission approval to transform the northwest corner of the intersection into a development with 140,000 square feet of commercial space; an 80-foot, 130-room hotel; and 414 condominium-type units.
Kochman, who was one of the many people objecting to the project during the packed public hearing, claimed that the project was too intense for the area.
She and other objectors cited the congested intersection and the difficulty emergency vehicles already experienced in gaining access to Siesta Key Road. The development, they claimed, would only worsen the situation.
Commissioners are scheduled to conduct a workshop next month to discuss the intersection and solutions to alleviate the congestion.
Among the errors, Kochman cites in her legal petition, was a decision by commissioners to limit speakers opposed to the project and their expert witnesses to three minutes, instead of the typical five minutes. She alleges that Benderson representatives were not limited to the same three minutes.
Kochman’s attorney, Ralf Brookes of Cape Coral, cites an opinion from the Third District Court of Appeals finding that eight minutes was an insufficient time for opponents to make their presentation.
“The denial of a meaningful opportunity to be heard and present expert opinion evidence … violates fundamental procedural due process,” Brookes wrote in the complaint.
The petition also alleges other errors such as failing to follow critical area plan guidelines, evidence of compatibility with the adjoining residential neighborhoods and a lack of special exceptions for the additional density, building height and multifamily units.
She seeks a court order to undo the decision by commissioners and remand the matter back to the board to redo the process.
The northwest corner of the intersection was once home to the Pine Shores Mobile Home Park and a Shell gas station right on the corner. Benderson acquired the property over 10 years ago and eventually cleared the land.
The 24-acre site was designated as a commercial center on the county’s future land use map in the comprehensive plan.
Kochman alleges that she has standing to challenge the decision as her property abuts the Siesta Promenades project across a 20-foot alley.
The clerk of court’s website does not indicate that service of the petition has been made on the county as of Jan. 17. The county, upon being served, will have almost three weeks to respond unless it seeks additional time from the court.
