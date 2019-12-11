SARASOTA — Former Florida Education Commissioner Pam Stewart worried about having a Steve Harvey moment — he announced the wrong winner of the 2015 Miss Universe live, a moment that went viral — while announcing Teacher of the Year.
Stewart unveiled Sarasota County's top educator Wednesday at the 2020 Education Foundation of Sarasota County’s Ignite Education Awards Celebration.
Stewart avoided the Steve Harvey moment and correctly awarded the honor.
Venice Elementary School teacher Heather Young was the recipient.
"Overall, teachers do not get the recognition that they so rightly deserve," Stewart said.
Young accepted the honor, thanking Venice Elementary School Principal Kirk Hutchingson, along with her fellow nominees and her husband.
Prior to being named a nominee, Young took part in a video about her career at Venice Elementary School. She had worked in gifted programs for two decades before going into arts education.
"I always saw (gifted students) open up and so enjoy the creative things that we were able to do in class, so I thought what better way to spend your day than to be the creative outlet for kids," she said.
That led her to teaching art.
Hutchingson said students in Young's class are excited to be there - and she finds ways of incorporating other aspects of school into it.
"Here's how, through an art lens, we can grow literature standards, mathematics standards, science standards. It's something that I just believe whole-heartily makes her a tremendous teacher," Hutchingson said. "She loves our kids, and that comes across in every single thing she does with them."
Students keep her coming back to school as they find pride in their art, she said.
Marissa Dobbert, of Sarasota Military Academy Prep, was named Middle School Teacher of the Year. Joshua Grant, of Venice High School, was named High School Teacher of the Year.
Each of the finalists was notified in person by the "Teacher Tribute Tour team," which included assistant superintendent, School Board members, Education Foundation of Sarasota County board members and 2019 teacher of the year finalists.
Each of the three finalists receives a cash award from the Education Foundation.
Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.