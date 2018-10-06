SARASOTA — It’s a small piece of the larger project, but it’s an important first step toward the eventual improvement of River Road.
During their meeting Tuesday morning, Sarasota County commissioners will consider a grant agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation and the accompanying budget resolution to update existing plans regarding the road.
Last May, commissioners reached agreement with the state to take over two state roads in North County, and in return, the state agreed to make River Road — from U.S. 41 to Interstate 75 — a state road. As part of the agreement, the state and county agreed to provide $7 million, split evenly, to update existing plans regarding the road.
Those plans were last revised in 2012 by the county and have remained in limbo for the last six years due to a lack of funding to proceed with the improvements to the road.
The agreement commissioners will consider Tuesday commits the state’s share, $3.5 million, to update the plans for project design and environmental re-evaluation, right-of-way acquisition, and design.
A memo in the commissioners’ meeting packet indicate that county staff is still working with FDOT officials on a formal agreement for the jurisdictional road transfers and project funding.
The formal agreement will come to commissioners for their action late this year, most likely in December.
The memo goes on to indicate that the project design and acquisition of the remaining right of way is anticipated for completion in August 2020. That would allow for the bidding and letting of a construction contract for the first phase of improvements by Dec. 31, 2020.
Construction of that first phase, from U.S. 41 to just north of West Villages Parkway would begin in 2021. The county will build that section under the terms of agreement.
In 2024, the state will then complete improvements to the remainder of the road, from West Villages Parkway to I-75.
Tuesday’s consideration by commissioners is a public hearing since it involves a budget amendment, but is a presentation on request, meaning that there will be no staff presentation of the agenda item unless one of the commissioners has questions or requests a presentation.
Commissioners will meet Tuesday in commission chambers at the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, and again Wednesday in commission chambers at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.
The meetings will begin at 9 a.m. both days. Access Sarasota TV will also televise the meetings, and the agendas are available at www.scgov.net by clicking on Meetings and Agendas under the A-Z tab at the top of the page. For more information, residents can also call the county’s Call Center at 941-861-5000.
