SARASOTA — During their annual retreat in December, Sarasota County commissioners brought a 15-year-old and older notion — that the county consider building a major conference center.
But unlike the years-old prior discussions, the notion gathered steam this time, becoming a major priority for this group of commissioners.
They asked staff to look into the issue and come back with a report, which they did.
On Wednesday, commissioners will delve into that report during the afternoon portion of their meeting following a presentation by the Sarasota Convention and Visitors Bureau on a long-range strategic plan for the next five years.
The staff report or memo relies heavily on a study prepared for the county in 2004 by Conventions, Sports & Leisure International of Minneapolis which was hired by the county to look into the feasibility of building a major conference center.
That report, delivered by consultant John Kaatz found that the county was a desirable visitor destination, but limited facilities hindered the ability to attract mid-sized meetings and conventions.
And although it was not part of that study, Kaatz told the 2004 commission that he had identified three sites within the city of Sarasota that had the potential necessary for event planners that could draw conventions and conferences to the county.
Those sites were within the downtown the cultural district, the area around the then Sarasota Quay area and a property near the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.
To draw the number of events that would make the facility economically feasible, the 2004 report indicated that the county would need to consider a site between 140,000 and 200,000 square feet.
Construction costs were estimated at $36.4 to $45.5 million for the smaller center, and $52 to $65 million for the larger facility in 2004 dollars.
Revenue-wise, the facility could bring visitors who would spend an estimated $27.6 million in the county, again in 2004 dollars, the report indicated.
To pay for the conference center, the 2004 study suggested the county could enact a 3 percent Charter County Convention Development Tax, levied on hotel rental rates.
That idea was mentioned again in recent discussions by the county’s Tourist Development Council of the strategic destination plan.
With the 2004 county commission agreeing that they would need buy in from the Sarasota City Commission, that never occurred and the idea was dropped.
If the county were to build a major conference center now, it would compete with the nearby Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto and the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center in Punta Gorda.
County staff is recommending that commissioners hire a consultant to perform another market demand study to determine the size and type of facility that might be successful in the county.
Commissioners will meet Wednesday in commission chambers at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m.
Access Sarasota TV will also televise the meeting, and the agenda is available at www.scgov.net by clicking on Meetings and Agendas under the Services A-Z tab. For more information, residents can also call the county’s Call Center at (941) 861-5000.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
