SARASOTA — It’s by no means a done deal, but in the coming months Sarasota County commissioners at least want a public discussion about a vaping ordinance.
At their next-to-last meeting in December, commissioners discussed a draft ordinance that they had requested in October that the county attorney’s office prepare.
By a 3-2 vote, they asked County Attorney Rick Elbrecht to make some revisions and proceed with advertising for a public hearing to occur in early 2020.
In its draft form, the ordinance would prohibit vaping by anyone under 21 years of age and apply in the unincorporated area of the county unless one of the cities opted in. The draft also made the first two offenses a civil infraction with citations being issued by code enforcement officers. A third offense would be a misdemeanor offense enforced by the sheriff’s office.
Code enforcement staff, Elbrecht reported, had concerns about their ability to enforce the ordinance, and that resonated with commissioners who asked that references to that department be removed from the ordinance.
“Vaping is killing our youth. It’s injuring our youth,” Commissioner Charles Hines said in making the motion to move forward. “I think it’s right to have a public debate on this.”
Hines added that with the state not taking a lead on the issue, he felt it important that Sarasota County should take a leadership role.
“As the adults in the room, we should do everything we can to protect them,” Commissioner Nancy Detert added.
Not all commissioners were on board with the proposal.
Saying he detested both vaping and smoking and could tolerate either activity, Commissioner Christian Ziegler said, “I’m not supportive of putting more regulations on legal adults. I think the better idea is to regulate where it’s sold.”
Joining Ziegler in opposition to moving forward with a vaping ordinance was Commissioner Mike Moran, who did not offer a reason for his negative vote.
During the discussion, Hines noted that both the city of North Port and neighboring Charlotte County were ahead of Sarasota County as both jurisdictions already had ordinances under consideration.
Hillsborough County passed a prohibition on vaping earlier this year, and Elbrecht said his draft ordinance relied heavily on that measure.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
