SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board will consider amending a contract with the Student Leadership Academy charter school to expand its grade level to ninth grade next year.
The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss changes to the contract, which would allow the Venice middle school to add up to 50 ninth-grade students for the 2019-20 school year.
The meeting will be held in North Port City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
Under Florida statutes, the charter school is authorized to expand grade levels.
If the board votes to approve the contract, the school would serve students in sixth through sixth grades.
