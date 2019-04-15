SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board will vote Tuesday on a budget policy that changes the district’s method of calculating its minimum fund balance percentage.
The current policy states the board must maintain a reserve that equals at least 7.5 percent of expenditures.
The board discussed changing the calculation at a March 26 workshop after noting that the state calculates fund balance differently, basing it off revenue rather than expenditures.
State law requires school districts to maintain a reserve that amounts to at least 3 percent of their total revenue.
Superintendent Todd Bowden proposed changing the district’s budget policy at the workshop, facing tough opposition from School Board members Bridget Ziegler and Eric Robinson, who argued that changing the calculation would not create more money for the district.
Board members approved Bowden’s proposal in a 3-1 vote, with Robinson dissenting and Ziegler absent.
The board will consider adopting the state’s calculation, which would allow the board to be consistent with the Florida Department of Education and all other school districts throughout the state.
The School Board will vote on the policy change at its 3 p.m. meeting in the Board Chambers at 1980 Landings Blvd., Sarasota.
