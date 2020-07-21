SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital received a shipment of enough remdesivir on Monday to treat 63 COVID-19 patients.
Unfortunately, it had a COVID-19 census of 122 patients, with 31 of them in the ICU on Tuesday.
Dr. Kirk Voelker, medical director of SMH Clinical Research, said the public shouldn’t panic about the shortage of the drug even though it’s a “mainstay” in the treatment of COVID-19.
Patients are being treated with dexamethasone, a cheap, readily available steroid, and receiving appropriate patient management, he said.
Still, remdesivir, which the hospital participated in a clinical trial of, remains a key tool in the fight against the virus.
In a video interview prior to news of the shipment coming in, he said he didn’t know how much remdesivir SMH would be getting but “we can use as much as we can get.”
Convalescent plasma, the other go-to treatment for people with COVID-19, remains in short supply as well, he said, issuing yet another plea for donations to SunCoast Blood Centers.
“You can see it actually working,” he said.
By the numbers
The state’s database showed there were 154 people hospitalized with the virus in Sarasota County on Tuesday afternoon, with ICU bed availability at 21.49%.
Much of that, however, was at Venice Regional Bayfront Health, which reported 20 of its 32 ICU beds were open. The hospital had 10 COVID-19 patients Tuesday.
SMH had only five of its 72 ICU beds available Tuesday.
The county added 88 new cases in Florida residents overnight, for a total of 4,432.
Monday (99 cases) and Tuesday were the first days in more than a week that the county didn’t have new cases in triple digits, with a peak of 457 on July 11.
There was one new death, taking the county’s total to 108.
The county had gone some time without a COVID-19 death before recording seven over the weekend.
The state, however, has averaged 114 deaths per day over the last week, including 134 deaths reported Tuesday, the second-highest total after 156 reported on Friday. The death toll is now more than 5,000.
As the virus surged this month, state officials pointed out that deaths had not also spiked. That’s no longer the case.
The rate of positive tests in the county was 7.7% for results received Monday. SMH reported its rate of positive tests dipped slightly, to 10%.
The statewide rate was 13.62 percent for new cases on Monday, continuing a streak of at least 14 days of double-digit rates.
The seven-day average rate was 18.9% through July 19, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.
