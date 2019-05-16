NORTH PORT - A Sarasota County Sheriff's official has been disciplined after an investigation cited him for "Conduct Unbecoming" on March 24 at the Atlanta Braves' inaugural game at Cool Today Park.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Maj. Paul Richard was suspended without pay for six days, according to a report released Monday.
Richard, who was in civilian clothes and off-duty, was accused of belligerent behavior after he shouted at patrons at the inaugural game at the ball park.
He also was observed berating a uniformed North Port police officer on duty at the park for "not doing his job," according to the Internal Affairs report.
North Port Police Sgt. Scott Smith was on special detail for the first game at the new Braves stadium. In the report, he "described his interaction with Major Richard as confrontational."
"Sgt. Smith stated that Major Richard had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person and he believed that he was conversing with just another drunk patron, until Major Richard verbally identified himself as a major with the (sheriff's office)," the report states. "Smith conveyed that Major Richard was disrespectful and felt that he acted with poor judgement when he approached him after his obvious consumption of alcohol, to challenge the manner in which he was performing his duties and to berate him."
Richard reportedly shouted to those around him that he was a sheriff's officer and criticized those moving and standing in front of him.
Other testimony came from witnesses who described the incident as "unprofessional," "rude" and "discourteous."
Richard acknowledged to investigators that he consumed four 16-ounce beers during the game, but denied he was intoxicated.
On April 23, Richard was interviewed by Internal Affairs and initially said the statements were "embellished to an extent" and questioned the original email.
He claimed in his interview that he was "under control" during the incident.
"Richard conveyed that he felt obligated, due to his proximity, to contact Sgt. Smith and voice his concern regarding the perception of his (Smith's) actions," the report states. "(Richard) added that he merely was trying to educate Sgt. Smith with regards to what the public could perceive as Sgt. Smith not performing his job duties in the proper manner."
The North Port Police Department would not comment on the episode.
In the report, Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight concurs with the discipline against Richard.
"After reviewing the totality of the circumstances, it is clear that Major Richard's actions were not consistent with the behavior standards and culture of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office," he said in a memorandum. "His decision to engage a supervisor of the North Port Police Department and call out to two other citizens embarrassed our agency and caused an extensive internal affairs investigation."
Richard, who is serving the suspension this week, is a director of the Sheriff's Activities League of Sarasota County.
He graduated from the prestigious FBI Police Academy in September 2016 and is currently the county sheriff's law enforcement division commander.
