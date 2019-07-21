^pBy VICTORIA

^pVILLANUEVA-MARQUEZ

Staff Writer

SARASOTA — Before students head back to class next month, the Sarasota Police Department wants to “Pack the Patrol Car” with school supplies for the upcoming school year.

School supply donations can be dropped off from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. now through Aug. 2 in the lobby of the Sarasota Police Department, located at 2099 Adams Lane in Sarasota.

Sarasota Police officers will distribute school supplies to students during a community “Blue + You” barbecue from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 4 at Gillespie Park.

Students who bring their supply list will be able take home the materials they need, according to a news release.

The Sarasota Police Department will accept new school supplies for all ages and grade levels.

Supplies may include backpacks, pencils, pens, highlighters, boxes of Kleenex, small bottles of hand sanitizer, folders, notebooks, glue, markers, crayons, erasers and notebook paper.

Event volunteers will separate all donations by grade level and distribute the items to each student, as needed.

