SARASOTA - The Sarasota County School District typically spends the final week of school celebrating the achievements of its students, Superintendent Todd Bowden said, before pausing and becoming emotional this week at its School Board meeting.
As he regained his composure, School Board member Shirley Brown informed attendees at Tuesday's meeting that Roman Miller, a third-grader at Brentwood Elementary, was killed Monday while biking to school.
Bowden commended the staff at the school for their efforts following the death.
"There is no amount of preparation when you go into this career to prepare you for a day like yesterday, but you would be extremely proud of the staff at Brentwood," he said.
Brown suggested the board look into incorporating bicycle safety training into physical education courses at elementary schools next year.
She also advised drivers to be more cautious of children on the road as summer break approaches.
Bowden added that schools will start monitoring bike racks to see which students are arriving without helmets, so the district can provide them with one. He noted that Miller was wearing a helmet, but many other students who were seen biking home that day were not.
Donations for the family can be made at school's front office.
