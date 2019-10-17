SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board considered changing the method used to evaluate Superintendent Todd Bowden at a workshop Tuesday.
The proposal comes nearly a month after Bowden received a “highly effective” rating, despite stark criticism from School Board members Eric Robinson and Bridget Ziegler.
The two took issue with Bowden’s acceptance of a four-year contract extension in February, which includes a guaranteed $5,000 salary increase each year. Because the bonuses are not tied to the superintendent’s performance, Robinson and Ziegler raised concerns about the board no longer being able to hold the superintendent accountable.
“It’s very, very frustrating because the evaluation is meaningless,” Robinson said. “It doesn’t affect the person’s pay. It doesn’t affect the person’s bonus. The guidelines mean absolutely, positively nothing now because of the destabilizing contract.”
Both of them still stressed that the superintendent’s final score should be an average of the entire board’s evaluations. Robinson and Ziegler noted that the current evaluation method uses the majority’s opinion to determine the final score, which they said diminishes their viewpoints.
Their suggestion, however, faced opposition from School Board member Shirley Brown who claimed that the two have attempted to sabotage the superintendent’s score in the past.
“I don’t believe the evaluation scores were always taken seriously,” Brown said. “I think there were some that purposely tried to make their evaluations come out as bad as they could be.”
Ziegler disagreed, noting that Brown’s comment was not based on fact, and that the differences in opinion between board members was “blocking good policy.”
Robinson also pointed out that, unlike Brown, his relationship with Bowden has been tumultuous. He added that the superintendent often “ghosts” him and does not respond to his emails seeking information.
“The fact that he can simply ignore me, and then I have board members who say, ‘Why don’t you call and ask the superintendent?’ I can’t do that Mrs. Brown. It doesn’t work that way for me.”
Bowden argued that he has attempted to invite Robinson to one-on-one meetings, but the board member has refused. Bowden admitted that he has a different relationship with Robinson than with the other board members, noting that their most recent evaluation “deteriorated into name calling.”
“You are treated differently than other board members because you behave differently than other board members,” Bowden said. “If you want to isolate yourself, that’s up to you. But you cannot put that at my feet.”
Ultimately, the board agreed to develop a strategic plan to evaluate Bowden, which would map out its goals for the superintendent.
