SARASOTA – The Sarasota County School Board further discussed hiring an internal auditor to investigate its operations after hearing a new option late Tuesday.
The district’s current external auditor pointed out that the firm could not perform a risk assessment without compromising its independence, which prompted the firm to advise the district to contract another external auditor to perform the risk assessment.
Misti Corcoran, the district’s chief financial officer, said this option would cost less than $50,000 and allow the district to be in compliance with a new state law that requires certain school districts to hire an internal auditor by July 1.
School Board member Eric Robinson raised concerns about an external auditor reviewing the district’s internal controls, noting again that it would seriously impair the auditor’s independence.
“If you ask somebody to review a system and they give you recommendations for the system, whether you take the recommendation or don’t take the recommendation— because you’re saying it’s our final decision— then you have the external auditor coming back and auditing the very same system that they have recommended to you,” Robinson said.
School Board member Bridget Ziegler had similar concerns and suggested that the district employ an internal auditor as planned rather than having its external auditor to look into its internal controls.
The second option, she noted, would “fast track” the process and keep the district from being out of compliance with state law, but it would not be in the best interest of the district.
“I was concerned with the external auditor doing the internal audit function, especially when they listed out the limitations of what they could do because a lot of those are things that I would expect us to potentially want our internal auditor to in fact do,” Ziegler said.
School Board vice chairwoman Caroline Zucker said she supported Corcoran’s suggestion to hire an external auditor to conduct the risk assessment, but noted the district should still employ an internal auditor.
“I really am fine with what you’re suggesting as long as we hire an internal auditor,” Zucker said. “And it has nothing to do with being on time, it has to do with what seems logical to me ... and I also have faith in you and our team that if something is seen as not being correct and you’re asked to change it, that you will.”
The board will continue its discussion at 8:30 a.m. May 21 during a workshop.
