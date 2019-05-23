SARASOTA — Amid controversy over a policy that states how much money the Sarasota County School District must keep in reserves, the district learned Tuesday it will not fall below its minimum 7.5 percent requirement.
The School Board was split on a proposal to change the requirement, which some board members said came after the district began worrying that its deficit spending would push it below the minimum this year.
However, district officials predict the fund balance will equal 7.52 percent by the end of the 2019-20 school year.
The board was also pleased to discover that legislators have increased the base student allocation to $75 per-student this year, the largest increase since 2013.
The allocation only increased by 47 cents last year, which prompted backlash from school district officials throughout the state.
“We really were hurt very badly last year,” said School Board chair Jane Goodwin. “And it’s going to take us a couple of years to get out of that.”
The $75 per-pupil will mainly fund the Best and Brightest teacher bonus program, which offers awards to high-performing teachers.
Superintendent Todd Bowden noted that the program is no longer funded by the state, but rather funded by Sarasota taxpayers, who paid 90 percent of the program costs through their property taxes.
Although the increase gives the district more flexibility, concerns were still voiced over issues, including how much money the state would force the district to share with charter schools.
Despite voting to allocate an additional $250 per-student last year, several board members raised questions about whether they should give charters more money again this year.
Charter schools received $145 million in state funding during the 2018-19 school year, along with the district’s $250 per-pupil, which created a baseline that the district must continue to meet.
Legislators have earmarked $158 million to charter schools for the upcoming school year, and allocated none to traditional public schools. After that funding is distributed to charters, if the per-pupil allocation falls below the baseline, the district would be required to make up the difference.
School Board members Eric Robinson and Caroline Zucker noted that this requirement made them both wary of distributing additional funds to charter schools.
“After what happened last year, I’d be less inclined to do that again,” Zucker said. “Because it would just increase the amount of funding that we would have to give.”
